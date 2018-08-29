August 29 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 29, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 | 7:00 PM | Game 133, Home Game 68 | at Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 62-70; DE: 58-76

Streaks: CAR: W2; DE: L3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, DE: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 37-29; DE: 35-30

Road Record: CAR: 25-41; DE: 23-46

Division Record: CAR: 38-46; DE: 39-50

Current Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: DE leads 11-10 (of 23)

CAR v. OPP: 9-3 @CAR (14), 1-8 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

WED, 8/29, 7:00 PM: Down East RHP Rollie Lacy (2-3, 3.47) at Carolina RHP Alec Bettinger (1-5, 5.63)

THU, 8/30, 7:00 PM: Down East TBA at Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (1-2, 4.91)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats continue their final home stand of the season tonight with game three of a four game series versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Tonight's game is the 22nd of 23 total between the two teams this season. The Wood Ducks finished their home schedule at 8-1 versus Carolina and currently lead the season series 11-10. The Mudcats won last night's game 4-3 and lead the current series 2-0. They are also 9-3 vs. the Wood Ducks at home this season.

ICYMI: Cooper Hummel walked with the bases loaded to bring in the tying run and Dallas Carroll walked with the bases loaded to win it in the ninth as the Mudcats walked off the Wood Ducks 4-3 with two bases loaded walks on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. The walk-off win was Carolina's 12th of the season and was also Carolina's seventh in their last 18 home games; seven of their last nine home wins have come in walk-off fashion.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Carolina's offense struck out 10 times, bringing their season strikeout total to a Carolina League record 1,251. The previous league record was 1,245 and was set by the 2017 Carolina Mudcats last season.

WHERE THEY RANK: OF Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in OBP (.387) and is tied for 5th in base on balls (57)... RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (19) and games finished (36). Barker is also 2nd in games (44), 5th among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.211), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (8.85), 5th in highest strikeouts/9ip (9.00) and 4th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (1.98)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently 1st in the CL in games played (129), 2nd in at bats (491), tied for 2nd in most walks (61) and 2nd in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9), tied for 3rd in most base on balls (60) and is 3rd in most strikeouts (130).

WALK IT OFF: Seven (7) of Carolina's last nine (9) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17, 8/28). Those seven (7) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 18 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 12 walk-off wins this season.

LATE LOSSES: Carolina has a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings this season. They have also totaled a league worst 12 losses when leading after 7 innings. The Mudcats are the only CL team with more than 7 losses when leading after the 6th and more than 6 losses when leading after the 7th inning.

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .288/.400/.563 with a .963 OPS over his last 23 games (23 H, 12 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 15 BB, 29 SO)... OF Demi Orimoloye has hit safely in eight straight and is batting .333/.421/.636 (11-for-33, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI) with a 1.057 OPS during the streak... OF Joantgel Segovia is batting .282/.378/.282 with a .660 OPS (10 G, 11-for-39, 4 R, 5 BB, 6 SO) since returning from the DL on 8/15.

HUMMEL'S HALF: Cooper Hummel currently owns a Carolina League best .436 OBP in the second half. Hummel's second half (.292/.436/.472, .907 OPS [1st in CL since 6/21], 55 G) has also catapulted him into the overall CL lead in on-base (.387 OBP) this season. Hummel is additionally hitting .303/.452/.471 with a .923 OPS (48 G, 47 H, 27 R, 17 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBI) and a CL best 17 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on 7/6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a 2-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

DOWN WITH OBP: Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in on-base (.387) and is looking to become the first Mudcats player to finish a season as the league leader in on-base since Jeremy Hermida led the Southern League with a (franchise record) .457 OBP in 2005. Former Mudcats to lead the Carolina or Southern League in OBP: Jeremy Hermida (.457, 2005), Josh Willingham (.449, 2004), Todd Sears (.434, 2000), Jason Kendall (.414, 1995).

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 249 more strikeouts than hits (1,251 SO, 1,002 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 6th largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL record 1,251 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,308 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats pitchers set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.86).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (509) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 6th fewest runs (561) in the CL this season.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.7%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 12 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 24-24 (.500) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 97 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.