Dash Yield 14 Hits in 10-3 Loss to Red Sox

August 29, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash could not overcome a 14-hit effort from Salem, falling to the Red Sox 10-3 on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Salem (30-34, 62-70) started the scoring in the second inning against John Parke (5-4). After an error by Ti'Quan Forbes allowed Michael Osinski to reach base, the Red Sox executed a hit-and-run to put runners on first and third with nobody out. Following a fielder's choice groundout from Jake Romanski, Ryan Scott lined an RBI single to plate Osinski as the game's first run. Both Romanski and Scott later scored on an RBI double from Jagger Rusconi to extend Salem's lead to 3-0.

But, Winston-Salem (39-24, 80-53) clawed back in the home half of the frame. With one out, Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (2-3) issued back-to-back walks, putting runners on first and second for Laz Rivera. After Rivera grounded into a fielder's choice, Daniel Gonzalez shot a single through the right side to bring home Sheets. Next, Zach Remillard laced an RBI double to left-center field to plate Rivera to make it a 3-2 game.

However, the Red Sox pulled away in the fourth, plating four runs on four hits. C.J. Chatham doubled and Jerry Downs walked to start Salem's offensive burst. Next, Osinski singled to left, and, on the play, Luis Robert mishandled the ball, allowing both Chatham and Downs to come in to score and Osinski to reach third base. Two batters later, Romanski homered to left field to put the Red Sox up 7-2.

Meanwhile, Crawford cruised through the Dash lineup en route to a career-high seven innings. After allowing an RBI double to Remillard in the second inning, Crawford retired the next 14 batters he faced. He worked perfectly through the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, needing just 31 pitches.

Salem tacked on a run in the seventh. Jerry Downs launched the first pitch from Connor Walsh over the left-field fence for a solo home run to make it 8-2.

JJ Muno - a position player - pitched the ninth inning, allowing two runs on two hits while recording his first career strikeout.

Winston-Salem added a run in the bottom of the ninth when Muno doubled with one out and came around to score on an RBI single from Gonzalez. Gonzalez finished the night with a season-high three hits and two RBIs.

The Dash's series with Salem concludes on Thursday when right-hander Luis Martinez (8-7, 4.70 ERA) faces right-hander Kyle McAvoy (1-4, 4.22 ERA). First pitch is at 7 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. Fans can catch all of the action on WSJS Sports (600 AM & 101.5 FM) and wsjssports.com. Fans can also listen on the TuneIn Radio App and watch on MiLB.tv.

The series finale, which is also the final regular season home game for Winston-Salem in 2018, is a Pups in the Park outing (presented by North Davidson Animal Hospital and Camel City Goods) and also a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday.

Following the end of the regular season, the Dash begin their chase for a Mills Cup Championship. Winston-Salem's playoff run, presented by Pepsi and NCDOT, begins with a matchup against the Buies Creek Astros in the Southern Division Championship Series. After the first two games of the series in Buies Creek, Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark for Game 3 on Friday, September 7, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

Prior to game three, a Food Truck Festival will take place at BB&T Ballpark starting at 5 p.m. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 of the Southern Division Championship Series will be hosted at the downtown facility. Game three will mark the first postseason contest at BB&T Ballpark since 2015. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

