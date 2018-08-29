Down East Wood Ducks to Host "A Chef's Life" Series Finale Viewing Party, Sunday, October 21st

August 29, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





KINSTON, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks announced today they will host a viewing party for the Series Finale of "A Chef's Life" on Sunday, October 21st. The show's host, Chef Vivian Howard, recently announced that the show would not be back for a 6th season but that she has a new PBS project in the works that should begin airing in 2019.

Gates for the finale viewing party will open at 5:00 p.m. and the night will feature a Panel Discussion with Vivian Howard and the crew of "A Chef's Life" and a screening of the hour-long series finale, "A Chef's Life Harvest Special". Fans will be able to purchase food from a number of North Carolina based food trucks including the Chef & the Farmer's food truck.

Tickets are $10 and are available beginning at 12:00 P.M. this Friday, August 31st. Tickets can be purchased through the Wood Ducks official website (www.woodducksbaseball.com). In addition, fans attending the final four Wood Duck games of the season will be able to purchase tickets at the Customer Service area inside of Grainger Stadium. Tickets will also be available in the Wood Ducks' team office at Grainger Stadium (open Monday-Friday 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.).

"A Chef's Life" follows Chef Vivian Howard as she spotlights regional ingredients and local personalities. The highly acclaimed PBS documentary series premiered nationally on September 7th, 2013. Along the way the show has received two Daytime Emmys, a James Beard Foundation and a Peabody Award.

In 2017, Howard herself was nominated for the James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Southeast award. She is also the author of "Deep Run Roots", her first cookbook which won multiple awards and named a New York Times bestseller. "A Chef's Life" recently completed its fifth season and has aired 61 total episodes. The one-hour series finale is scheduled to broadcast nationally on PBS on Monday, October 22nd. Check your local PBS listing for air dates and times in your area.

Schedule for Viewing Party

5:00 P.M. Gates Open | Food Trucks Open, Mother Earth Pavilion Bar Opens

6:30-7:00 P.M. Panel Discussion with Vivian Howard and crew of

"A Chef's Life"

8:00-9:00 P.M. Screening of "A Chef's Life Harvest Special"

Weather Permitting - Fans can bring blankets and sit

In the outfield to watch on the Videoboard

10:00 P.M. Event ends

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.