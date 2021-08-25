Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 25)

The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (36-60) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (60-36)

LHP Dan Metzdorf (3-5, 6.09 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #97

SKOUG'S 10TH INNING HOMER WALKS IT OFF FOR DASH

Despite coughing up a 4-0 lead, Evan Skoug cracked a two-run walk-off homer in the 10th to help the Dash upend the Renegades 6-4 Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem plated a pair in the first and third innings after two-RBI knocks from Harvin Mendoza and Samir Dueñez put the Dash up 4-0. From there, Hudson Valley chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings to draw within one. In the ninth, Elijah Dunham socked an RBI double with two outs to tie the game, scoring Anthony Volpe from first.

After the Dash came up empty in the home ninth, Sammy Peralta worked around an error to strand the leadoff runner in the top of the tenth. After a pair of quick outs in the bottom of the tenth, Skoug stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to give the Dash their third walk-off win of the season.

The Dash were given scoreless outings from Yoelvin Silven, McKinley Moore, and Peralta in the win. Kevin Folman tossed 2.1 innings of relief, leading the team in innings pitched. The Renegades went 1-18 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 on base.

MATT SAUER'S ROAD BACK

Back on the mound in 2021 is righty Matt Sauer, a second-round choice from Righetti (CA) HS. 2019 proved to be a trying season for the talented former prep-star, as Sauer was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery after throwing 8.2 innings for the then Yankees affiliated Charleston RiverDogs.

After a layoff of nearly two years, Sauer returned to the mound in 2021, beginning the season with Low-A Tampa where he found his footing. The Santa Maria, CA native was called up to High-A Hudson Valley on August 5, making his 'Gades debut with a 5.1 inning, five strikeout performance against Brooklyn.

Armed with a fastball, curveball, and changeup, Sauer and the Yankees are both looking to the further hone the righty's command while eyeing the future - one that could have Sauer as a future starter or reliever at the upper levels.

THE DASH WELCOME THREE TO W-S

Before the start of Tuesday's game, the Dash added three players to their roster. Harvin Mendoza, Jeremiah Burks, and Karan Patel were all promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis, giving the Dash two more infielders and another starter to bolster their squad.

Three corresponding moves were made, with Brian Glowicki, Vince Arobio, and Jagger Rusconi all promoted to Double-A, marking another trio of players promoted to Birmingham this year.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Dash manager Ryan Newman entrusts Jeremiah Burke with the start in the third game of the series. Burke, who was been limited to shorter starts since returning from the IL on August 13, last pitched against Hickory on August 22, allowing two runs (one earned) in two innings, striking out a pair.

Edgar Barclay is scheduled for his fourth start for the Renegades Wednesday. Promoted to Hudson Valley on July 31, the lefty carved up the competition at Low-A, striking out 73 batters in 48.2 innings in 18 appearances. Barclay pitched in relief in yesterday's game, throwing 1.2 shutout frames.

