Noah Syndergaard to Pitch for Brooklyn Thursday, August 26th

The New York Mets have announced that RHP Noah Syndergaard will begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday, August 26th. The 28-year-old is expected to make the start for the Cyclones and throw 1.0 inning as he continues his recovery from Tommy John Surgery in 2020.

Game time is 7:00 PM with gates opening at 6:00 PM. It's also a Thirsty Thursday which means half off cans of Coney Island and Coors products.

