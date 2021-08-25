Dash Bats Miss Wakeup Call, Hudson Valley Takes Game 2 4-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash were shut out 4-0 against the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

Ryan Newman called on Dan Metzdorf to start for Winston-Salem. Metzdorf allowed the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning, giving up back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly to Carlos Narvaez to score Elijah Dunham. James Nelson later grounded out to push Andrés Chaparrohome on the fielder's choice.

Metzdorf completed five innings, the longest he has lasted all season, while only allowing two runs

The Renegades plated two more in the sixth against Dash reliever Wilber Perez, who gave up a two-run homer to Jake Sanford, pushing Hudson Valley ahead 4-0.

Hudson Valley starter Josh Maciejewski put in solid work through 6.2 innings while only allowing two hits, one walk and striking out seven Dash batters. He nabbed the win as the Renegades took game two 4-0. Dan Metzdorf (3-6) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

The series moves even at 1-1 and the Dash look to move ahead in game three on Thursday night. Matt Sauer will take the hill for Hudson Valley. Jeremiah Burke will man the firing line for Winston-Salem. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

