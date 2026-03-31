Dash Announce Early Bird Pricing for America's 250th Celebration

Published on March 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash have announced Early Bird Pricing for one of the most anticipated stretches of the 2026 season, America's 250th Celebration, presented by City of Winston-Salem, at Truist Stadium.

The Dash will be home all week long, from June 30 through July 5, highlighted by the America's 250th Celebration games taking place July 2 through July 4. The three games will feature themed experiences each night and three consecutive postgame fireworks shows, and a special on-field jersey. Early Bird tickets start at just $20 for July 2 and $30 for July 3 and 4 and are available now through May 31.

"We're excited to celebrate such a historic moment with our fans in a big way," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "From unique theme nights to the largest fireworks show in Winston-Salem, these three games are designed to create lasting memories for families across the Triad."

The celebration begins Thursday, July 2 with Boston Tea Party Night, as the Dash host the Greenville Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The evening will bring the American Revolution to life with in-game reenactors and a postgame fireworks show.

On Friday, July 3, Truist Stadium transforms for the Americana Game, celebrating a classic era of American culture. Fans can enjoy a nostalgic ballpark atmosphere featuring poodle skirts, retro-inspired entertainment, and a postgame fireworks show equal in size to the July 4 display.

The weekend concludes Saturday, July 4 with America's 250th Celebration, presented by the City of Winston-Salem. The night will feature Dash baseball, a special pregame flyover, and the largest fireworks show in Winston-Salem following the game.

The team will wear a special America 250th jersey Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5. These jerseys will be available for online auction, presented by Truist.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as this annual holiday weekend is consistently one of the most popular of the season.

Early Bird Pricing is available until May 31 at 11:59PM at wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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