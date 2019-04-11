Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 11 vs. Potomac)

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (3-4) vs. Potomac Nationals (3-4)

LHP John Parke (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. LHP Grant Borne (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #8 (Home Game #1)

DASH SWEPT BY BLUE ROCKS

Despite giving up just three hits, the Dash fell to the Blue Rocks 4-1 in the series finale on Wednesday as Wilmington clinched a three-game sweep at Frawley Stadium. The Blue Rocks took advantage of eight walks surrendered by the Winston-Salem pitching staff and two errors from the Dash defense. Meanwhile, the Wilmington bullpen delivered 5.2 shutout innings to secure the victory. In the loss, Jake Elliott and Jose Nin did thrive out of the bullpen. Elliott tossed 3.2 hitless innings, while Nin allowed just one hit in two scoreless frames.

THREE WINS, NOW FOUR LOSSES

After getting off to their first 3-0 start in Dash history, Winston-Salem has now dropped four consecutive contests, with two of those losses coming in walk-off fashion. The biggest reasons for the four-game losing streak have been hitting with runners in scoring position and the bullpen. After starting their road trip 16-for-48 with runners in scoring position, the Dash have recorded just two hits in their last 25 at-bats. Over the last two games, Winston-Salem has left 21 men on base. Meanwhile, Wilmington won the latter two games of their series against the Dash despite recording a combined five hits against the Winston-Salem pitching staff.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Luis Robert, who is ranked the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, is off to a hot start to 2019. In six games played, Robert is 11-for-26 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a batting line of .423/.483/.962. Prior to Tuesday, he had also posted five consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since playing Minor League Baseball in the United States. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training this year after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Only 28 years old, Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Jirschele is also the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015.

10TH SEASON AT BB&T BALLPARK

Thursday will mark the beginning of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark. Coincidentally, the ballpark opener on April 13, 2010, was against the Potomac Nationals, tonight's opponent. The Dash lost 5-4 in 12 innings that night, but the club went on to finish 81-58 in 2010, making it all the way to the Mills Cup Championship Series. After going 2-5 in their first seven home openers, Winston-Salem has now won two in a row. Last year's home opener proved to be memorable, as Joel Booker stole home in the 10th inning to propel the Dash to a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, gets the ball in the home opener. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. In his first start this season, Parke allowed just one run in five innings of work in game one of a doubleheader against Frederick on April 6, earning the win. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida.

DASH DOT

The Dash went 6-1 vs. Potomac in 2018.

