Persinger's Blast Paces Offense in Hillcats Win

April 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Lynchburg Hillcats picked up a series-opening win on Thursday night, downing the Down East Wood Ducks, 5-2.

Lynchburg (6-2) used an 11-hit attack to beat the Wood Ducks (5-3), as the Hillcats have now out-hit their opponent in seven of eight games this season.

Dillon Persinger started the scoring in the third inning. Mike Rivera led off the frame with a single, and then Persinger lifted a two-run blast beyond the left field fence for a 2-0 lead.

Lynchburg extended its lead in the fourth. Gavin Collins singled with one out, and Trenton Brooks followed with a double to put runners at second and third. With the infield back, Rivera hit an RBI ground out to score Collins for a 3-0 edge.

Down East inched closer in the fourth inning. Eric Jenkins led off with a walk and stole second base. Two batters later, Leody Tavares hit an RBI single to trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Hillcats put the game out of reach in the seventh. Jodd Carter walked to lead off the frame, and Nolan Jones singled with one out. The next batter, Oscar Gonzalez, extended his hitting streak to eight games by lacing an RBI single to right field, scoring Carter. Jones would also come in to score on an error by Tavares in right, pushing Lynchburg's lead to 5-1.

Tyreque Reed singed home a run for the Woodies in the eighth, capping the scoring at 5-2.

Jean Carlos Mejia (Win, 1-0) was strong for Hillcats in his start. The right-hander logged six innings and allowed just one run on four hits, striking out seven. Jonathan Teaney gave up a run in 1.2 innings, and Jared Robinson (Save, 2) slammed the door shut by earning the four-out save.

Tyler Thomas (Loss, 0-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits, walking three in 4.2 innings. Alex Eubanks and Peter Fairbanks each allowed a run in relief.

The Hillcats will send right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face Down East on Friday in the second game of the series, opposite of righty A.J. Alexy (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Max Gun will be on the air beginning at 6:20 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

The Hillcats return home on Monday, April 15, to begin a seven-game home stand. Highlights include Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and post-game fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

