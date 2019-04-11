April 11 Game Information

Tonight the Down East Wood Ducks begin a four game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Lefty Tyler Thomas (0-1, 4.50) will make his second start of the season, opposed by Lynchburg righty Jean Carlos Mejia (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the broadcast will be on the air beginning at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM and online at 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. It's Thirsty Thursday at Grainger Stadium where fans will be able to purchase 12 oz. cans of either Busch Light or Natural Light for $1 presented by Budweiser. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks improved their winning streak to four in a row with a 7-0 shutout of Myrtle Beach to sweep the three game series. Tyler Phillips picked up his first win of the year with seven shutout innings. The Wood Ducks scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead, and added on a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. Yanio Perez hit a two-run homer, his first of the year, and was also crucial in the field, where he doubled off a runner at second base in the first inning, and threw out a man at home plate in the fourth.

FANTASTIC PHILLIPS: Through two starts this season, Tyler Phillips has been dominant, as he has yet to yield a walk or a run. He has combined to face just two batters over the minimum, and has worked 12 innings on 130 pitches (11 per inning). Phillips is the only Woodies pitcher this season to go five innings or more, which he has done in both outings. He ranks among league leaders in ERA (T-1, 0.00), IP (1st, 12.0), WHIP (2nd, 0.42), and OBA (3rd, .135).

COMEBACK KIDS: Monday and Tuesday night were comeback victories for the Woodies. On Monday they found themselves behind 4-0 after the first inning, but rallied to win, 12-4, and then overcame another three-run deficit in Tuesday's ballgame. Throughout the first four games of the season, there had not been a lead change in a ballgame, and the team that has scored first has gone on to win all but one game this season.

CLUTCH GENE: The Wood Ducks are second in the league in RBI with 37, and of those runs driven in, 17 (46%) have come with two-outs. With men in scoring position and 2-out, the Woodies are slashing .370/.500/.593/1.109 this season.

ARIAS ABOARD: Diosbel Arias singled twice, and scored twice, in yesterday's win over Myrtle Beach. Arias has now reached base in all six games he has played this season, with seven hits and four walks. His on-base percentage sits at .440 on the season. Last year Arias finished the season with an OBP of .451 at Low-A Spokane which led the North-west League.

TAVERAS' TERRIFIC START: Leody Taveras opened the season by going 4-4, with a double, a triple, and four runs driven in. The four hits are a career-high, while the four RBIs match a career-best. He has also tallied a hit game since, riding a team-best seven-game hitting streak. He ranks among league leaders in AVG (2nd, .462), OPB (3rd, .517), and OPS (6th, 1.094).

SWITCH IT UP: Anderson Tejeda picked up his first pro hit from the right side of the plate Tuesday against Pelicans starter Luis Lugo. Tejeda hit from the left side of the plate exclusively for the first four seasons in pro ball, and last year paced the Rangers organization with 74 RBI.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

YEAR CLUB LEAGUE W-L FINISH

2012 AZL Rangers AZL/R 34-22 League Champs

2013 Hickory South Atlantic (A) 76-63 5th Place

2014 Hickory South Atlantic/A 41-28 5th Place

2015 Hickory South Atlantic/A 44-24 League Champs

TOTALS 237-179 (.570)

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Five players on the Wood Ducks opening day roster are just 20 years of age. The handful includes RHP A.J. Alexy, INF Yonny Hernandez, INF Anderson Tejeda, OF Leody Taveras, and OF Bubba Thompson.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Wood Ducks open the 2019 season with sev-en players on the MLB Pipeline Rangers Top-30 list on their roster:

4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans

