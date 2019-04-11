Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 11 vs. Fayetteville

April 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (affiliate of the Houston Astros) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. In the first game of the four-game set, LHP Bryan Hudson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Yohel Ramirez (0-1, 6.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODIES COMPLETE SWEEP OF PELICANS

The Down East Wood Ducks finished off the series sweep of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with a 7-0 win on Wednesday afternoon from Grainger Stadium. After Pelicans starter Alex Lange (0-2) was ejected in the second with a run in and the bases loaded, the Woodies plated three more to make it 4-0. A Melvin Novoa RBI single in the sixth gave Down East a 5-0 advantage and Yanio Perez blasted a two-run shot in the eighth to cap a 7-0 win. Tyler Phillips dominated the Pelicans over his seven innings, allowing just four hits while striking out three.

WE'RE BRINGING HUDDY BACK

Bryan Hudson was brilliant on the mound Friday for the Pelicans. The left hander struggled with his command a year ago, leading all Pelicans starters with an 11.6 percent walk rate (the MLB average is around 8.5 percent). In game two of the series against Lynchburg , he showed off the command, just walking one batter in five innings while striking out six. Though he surrendered two runs on seven hits, Hudson attacked batters, throwing 61 percent (51-of-84) of his pitches for strikes.

THE HITS KEEP COMING...FOR THEM

The Pelicans pitching staff has allowed an astounding 79 hits through its first seven contests (11.3/game). Only the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) and the Lancaster JetHawks (High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) have ceded more hits (92 and 82, respectively) through seven games so far in the MiLB. For perspective, through 12 games, both the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays pitching staffs have allowed fewer than 80 hits this season. Through the first seven games of 2018, the Pelicans allowed 66 hits, while it took eight games to reach the 79-hit mark.

IT'S DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN

In 2018, the Pelicans began the season 1-8 in their first nine games. Through their first seven games this year, the numbers are very similiar to last year's start. This season, through seven games, the Pelicans are 1-6 and they have been outscored 47-18 over those games. Last season, the Pelicans also started 1-6 and were outscored 43-17 in those contests. In 2018, the Birds started the year hitting .206 (43-for-209) and had a 5.58 ERA while, this season, the Pelicans are hitting .180 (38-for-211) with a 6.45 ERA through seven games. In a season in which the Pelicans set franchise-low marks in doubles (173) and home runs (55), Myrtle Beach started with three doubles and three home runs in its first seven games. This year, the Pelicans have hit six doubles and two homers.

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first five games of the season, the Pelicans have only scored 18 runs (2.6/game). The Birds currently rank eighth in the Carolina League in batting average (.180) while placing ninth in OBP (.258), SLG (.237) and OPS (.494). Miguel Amaya and Kevonte Mitchell are the only two Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first five games.

MITCHELL IS THE MAN

Kevonte Mitchell is the hottest hitter in the Pelicans order over the last three games. In the series with Down East, Mitchell went 5-for-13 (.384) with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. A season ago with the Pelicans, in an injury-riddled season, Mitchell hit .218/.293/.321 over 80 games with 13 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs.

BRINGING IN THE BIG GUNS

A new year means many new players in the Pelicans' clubhouse, and this year, there are some big-time prospects on the squad. The Opening Day roster features six top prospects (according to the Cubs Top 30 Prospect Rankings from Baseball America). Catcher Miguel Amaya (No. 2 in Baseball America, No. 1 on MLB.com) leads the pack while shortstop Aramis Ademan (No. 10 in Baseball America, No. 6 on MLB.com) isn't far behind as he returns for his second year in Myrtle Beach. RHP Paul Richan (No. 7 in Baseball America, No. 18 on MLB.com) and RHP Alex Lange (No. 14 in Baseball America, No. 12 on MLB.com) are the two prospects on the bump for the Birds. While they don't come in on MLB.com, outfielders D.J. Wilson (No. 25 in Baseball America) and Jimmy Herron (No. 27 in Baseball America) round out the list for Myrtle Beach.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans loss via sweep at the hands of the Wood Ducks in their last series was the first time the Pelicans were broomed in a three-game set since 8/4-8/6/2018 at Potomac. It was the first time the Wood Ducks swept the Pelicans in their three-year history.

Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2019

