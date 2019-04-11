Outfielder Zach Davis assigned from Short Season Class A Eugene to Myrtle Beach

The Chicago Cubs have made the following moves that impact the Pelicans roster:

-Outfielder Zach Davis has been assigned from Short Season Class A Eugene to Myrtle Beach

-Outfielder Grant Fennell has been placed on the 7-day injured list

-RHP Garrett Kelly has been assigned from Short Season Class A Eugene to Myrtle Beach

-RHP Ryan Kellogg has been assigned from Myrtle Beach to Short Season Class A Eugene

Davis, a switch-hitting outfielder, played 38 of his 117 total games in 2018 with the Pelicans (the rest in Low-A South Bend). Over those 38 contests, he hit .239/.326/.292 with three doubles, a home run, 12 runs scored, six RBIs and seven stolen bases. His 38 total stolen bases between South Bend and Myrtle Beach were tops in the Cubs organization. A 32nd-round pick of the Cubs in 2016, Davis was elite on the base paths at Texas Tech where he went 30-for-33 in stolen bases over his career and 13-for-13 his senior year.

Kelly was signed as a minor league free agent in 2018 by the Cubs after he pitched in the independent Frontier League. Over five games with the Pelicans in 2018, he threw 8.2 innings, owning a 2-1 record and a 2.08 ERA. Originally a catcher at Wake Forest University, he transitioned to the mound as a sophomore, where he played both offense and pitched. His senior season, he became a full-time pitcher.

