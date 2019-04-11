April 11 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS (KANSAS CITY ROYALS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Thursday, April 11, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 8, Home Game 1 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 5-2; WIL: 5-2

Streaks: CAR: W3; WIL: W5

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-2, WIL: 5-2

Home Record: CAR: 0-0; WIL: 5-2

Road Record: CAR: 5-2; WIL: 0-0

Division Record: CAR: 2-2; WIL: 2-2

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: First game (of 13)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 0-0 @OPP (6)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/11 vs. Wilmington, 7:00 PM: Wilmington RHP Brady Singer (0-1, 3.38) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (1-0, 1.80)

FRI, 4/12 vs. Wilmington, 7:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Jackson Kowar (0-0, 0.00) at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-0, 1.80)

SAT, 4/13 vs. Wilmington, 5:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Daniel Tillo (1-0, 3.00) at Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-1, 7.20)

TONIGHT: Winners of three straight, the Mudcats return to Five County Stadium for this first time this season tonight as they take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks in game one of a four game series and game one of a seven game home stand. Carolina's season opening home stand also features three games versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from April 15 through April 17... Both the Mudcats and Blue Rocks enter tonight's meeting at 5-2 this season, with Carolina having won three straight and Wilmington have won five straight games.

ICYMI: Payton Henry had a run scoring double in the first, Joantgel Segovia homered in the eighth and Bowden Francis, Christian Meister, J.T. Hintzen and Rodrigo Benoit combined on a four hit shutout as the Mudcats completed a three game sweep of the Potomac Nationals with a 2-0 win at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Wednesday night. The three-game sweep came at the end of Carolina's season opening road trip and lifted Carolina to a 5-2 record to start the season. The sweep also included back-to-back shutout wins as Carolina took game two of Tuesday's doubleheader 6-0 versus the Nationals and Wednesday's game 2-0.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Mudcats finished off a three game sweep of the Nationals in Potomac last night 2-0. The sweep clinching, shutout win, was Carolina's second straight shutout and capped a 5-2 road trip to start the season. It was the first time in Mudcats team history that the club was able to complete a series sweep in Potomac. The Mudcats are just 16-41 all-time when playing in Potomac.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Nelson Hernandez has the start for the Mudcats in tonight's home opener at Five County Stadium. Hernandez made his Mudcats and 2019 season debut back on April 5 at Down East where he earned the win after holding the Wood Ducks to just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings pitched. He also struck out five and walked two while going to 1-0 on the season. Hernandez spent the entirety of the 2018 season with Low-A Wisconsin where he led the Timber Rattlers in wins (10) and starts (28). He also finished tied for team high in losses (10) after going 10-10 with a 4.95 ERA. Hernandez also totaled 47 walks and 83 strikeouts over 134.2 innings in 2018.

ON THIS DATE: April 11, 1991: The Mudcats played the first ever game in "Carolina" Mudcats franchise history on April 11, 1991 in Greenville, SC versus the Greenville Braves. Carolina was shutout that night 1-0 Greenville while dropping the franchise opening game 1-0 on the road. The lineup featured: Chris Estep, LF; Terry Crowley, 2B; John Wehner, 1B; Eddie Zambrano, RF; Ed Yacopino, CF; Felix Antiqua, C; Bruce Schreiber, 3B; Mike Huyler, SS; Lee Hancock, P.

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

'CATS v. ROCKS: The Mudcats will face the Blue Rocks 13 times this season, including seven times at home and six times on the road in 2019. The Mudcats are 59-57 all-time versus Wilmington, including a 25-31 record at home and 34-26 record on the road. Wilmington was recently rated as the 6th most talented team in MiLB per MLB.com's Jim Callis. Wilmington's Opening Day roster including a long list of the Kansas City Royals top farm talent including RHP Brady Singer (No. 53 on the MiLB Top 100), RHP Jackson Kowar, LHP Daniel Lynch, C M.J. Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto, OF Seuly Matias and OF Kyle Isbel.

BIG LEAGUE CAMP: Devin Hairston played in 13 MLB Spring Training games for the Brewers in 2019 (2-for-8, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SO). Hairston also traveled with Milwaukee to Montreal for an exhibition game versus Toronto on 3/25 and scored a run... Tristen Lutz played in 17 MLB Spring Training games (1-for-18, 4 R, 3 BB, 10 SO)... Rodrigo Benoit appeared in five MLB Spring Training games (5 G, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 4 SO)... Matt Hardy appeared in one MLB Spring Training game and earned a victory on 3/24 vs. ARI (1-0, 0.2 IP, 1 BB)... Additional MLB Spring Training appearances: Mario Feliciano (2 G, 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SO), Payton Henry (11 G, 1-for-12, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 SO), Ryan Aguilar (1 G, 1 PA, 1 HBP), Julio Garcia (1 G, 0-for-1), Zach Clark (1 G, 0-for-2, 2 SO), Rob Henry (2 G, 0-for-1, SO), Joantgel Segovia (1 G, 1-for-1, R).

PLAYOFF DROUGHT: The Mudcats failed to reach the playoffs again in 2018, stretching their current playoff drought to seven consecutive Carolina League seasons. Carolina has additionally failed to reach the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons overall between their time in the Carolina League (2012-Present) and Southern League (1991-2011). The Mudcats last reached the playoffs in 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series... Current post-season droughts in MiLB (full-season teams): Buffalo (AAA)/Delmarva: 13 seasons, New Orleans (AAA): 11 seasons, Iowa (AAA): 10 seasons, Hartford (AA): 9 seasons, Louisville (AAA): 8 seasons.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

