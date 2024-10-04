Winning Ways Continue in Home Opener

October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - Everything went according to plan for the upstart Mooseheads in Friday night's home opener at Scotiabank Centre. Lou Levesque deflected a Carlos Handel shot over the line in the third period for the eventual game-winner in a 4-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts for the fifth win in the first six games of the season for the Herd.

Halifax's unexpected hot start has caught the league by surprise and the 8,709 fans in the rink were loving every minute of the action which included new fan experience additions such as a giant moose with light-up eyes and smoking nostrils and stanchion LED lights that boost the vibe in the building.

Cade Moser earned the honour as the first player to trigger the giant moose when he scored at 4:44 of the opening period with assists going to Braeden MacPhee and Eddy Doyle. The lead didn't last long though, as the Remparts tied it 1-1 just 31 seconds later on a Justin Cote snipe. The second period was scoreless but chippy with both teams unwilling to give an inch to the other. Halifax regained the lead for the second time when Shawn Carrier electrified the crowd on the power play only 1:36 into the third period. Logan Crosby and Liam Kilfoil picked up the helpers in the momentum shifting moment. Then with less than five minutes remaining on the clock the Moose got some much-needed insurance when Carlos Handel fired a shot on net that hit Lou Levesque on the way through to make it a 3-1 game.

Quebec made it a one-goal game again when Nathan Quinn lit the lamp with the extra attacker on the ice and 36 seconds to play but Braeden MacPhee answered with an empty net marker to seal the deal.

The Mooseheads and Events East honoured outgoing HRM Mayor Mike Savage in a pregame ceremony for his years of service to the city and long-time support of the organization.

