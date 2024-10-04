Sea Dogs Promote Travis Crickard to General Manager

October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have promoted Travis Crickard to general manager, the team announced today. He will also continue as the team's head coach.

"I am incredibly thankful to Scott McCain and Trevor Georgie for this opportunity," said Crickard. "Since arriving in 2021, it has been a dream come true to help the Sea Dogs win a Memorial Cup in 2022, serve our players toward daily improvement, and represent the City of Saint John. Respecting this next challenge with a strong sense of humility, hunger, and honour, we will strive to continue the Sea Dogs legacy of winning championships, player development, and creating positive lifetime experiences."

Crickard joined the organization in 2021 as an assistant coach, eventually winning the 2022 Memorial Cup. The following season he became the 11th head coach in team history. He has made the playoffs each season behind the bench.

"We are pleased to reward Travis with these additional responsibilities," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "Travis' ability to get the most out of players, handling of player personnel, and high EQ are hallmarks of his. We believe that those tools will allow him to develop and be successful in the new role."

Crickard has also won the WHL Championship, two gold medals with Canada at the IIHF World Under-18 Championships (2021 and 2024) and a silver medal at the IIHF World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. In July, Travis was named head coach of Team Canada Red for the 2024 IIHF World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Science degree from Potsdam State University in New York. A native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Crickard now resides in Saint John, New Brunswick with his wife and two young children.

With this promotion, the Sea Dogs have parted ways with Anthony Stella. Stella held a variety of hockey operations roles with the organization since the 2014-15 season, growing his responsibilities from scout to general manager in April, 2023.

"Anthony is a passionate identifier of talent, cares deeply about hockey, and has great work ethic," said Georgie. "He has been an important part of the Sea Dogs for many years. We have so many fond memories working together, highlighted by the journey and eventual victory at the 2022 Memorial Cup here in Saint John. We wish him the very best in the future."

The Sea Dogs are back in action Saturday night at 7pm, hosting the Charlottetown Islanders at TD Station. Tickets are available at the TD Station Box Office, by calling (506) 657-1234, or online at tickets.tdstation.com.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.