Home Opener Tonight in Halifax

October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's a big day in Moose Country as the long awaited Home Opener is set for tonight at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre where your Mooseheads will face off against #1 overall pick Maddox Dagenais and the Quebec Remparts.

This will mark the home-ice debut for several new players on the Halifax roster after the team took on a new-look in the offseason. Head Coach Andrew Lord has his squad off to a terrific 4-1 start after a highly successful opening road trip that saw the team pick up wins over Charlottetown, Saint John, Cape Breton and Moncton.

The Remparts have also been rolling in the early going and are 3-1-1 thanks to another win last night in Charlottetown where they kicked off a road trip through the Maritimes.

