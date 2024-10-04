Charlottetown Islanders Fall to Quebec Remparts Despite Inspired Late Push

October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put up a valiant fight in the third period but fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Quebec Remparts on Thursday night at the Eastlink Centre. Despite an inspired late-game push, a slow start and struggles on special teams were too much to overcome.

Quebec capitalized on their first powerplay opportunity after F Spencer Caines was sent to the box for hooking at the 8-minute mark. Quebec opened the scoring with a powerplay goal, assisted by # 1 Overall Pick F Maddox Dagenais. A second powerplay for Quebec resulted in another goal, and the Islanders found themselves trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Shots favoured Quebec 12-8 after 1.

The second period saw Charlottetown find a spark as F #24 Nathan Leek netted his first goal as an Islander, trimming Quebec's lead to 3-1. Unfortunately, Quebec responded quickly, making it 4-1 just minutes later. G Nicolas Ruccia was pulled for G Donald Hickey after the goal.

Quebec continued to dominate the special teams battle, scoring on a penalty shot to push the lead to 5-1. Hickey made some key stops late in the period, but Quebec's offensive pressure was relentless. Outshooting the Isles 20-17 through two periods.

Charlottetown showed resilience in the final frame, with Leek scoring his second of the game and bringing some life back into the building. Leek, getting more ice time from Coach Jim Hulton due to his hot hand, nearly secured a hat trick but was denied by G Louis-Antoine Denault, who stood tall throughout the night.

F #47 Alexis Michaud joined the scoring party late. Netting two quick goals in the final 5-minutes to pull the Isles within striking distance at 6-4. Assisted by F Ross Campbell and D Anton Topilnyckyj, Michaud's effort set up a tense finish. A late powerplay gave the Islanders hope for an incredible comeback, but Quebec held on to secure the 6-4 win. Shots ended 33-24 in Charlottetown's favour, showing how much they dominated the 3rd period.

Special Teams Struggles: Quebec went 3-for-3 on the powerplay, while Charlottetown couldn't convert on any of their four chances.

Physical Play: Quebec out-hit Charlottetown 27-13, making their physical presence felt throughout the game.

The Isles will look to bounce back as they head out for an away trip to Saint John and Moncton this weekend.

