Isles in WildTown for Sunday Funday Face-Off

October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats host the Islanders on a Y2K-themed Sunday Funday in WildTown. To celebrate Y2K and the 2000's, fans will have the chance to win a #29 Corey Crawford (2001-2005) replica jersey. The game will feature music from that decade.

The Cats downed the Isles 6-3 two weeks ago on season-opening weekend in Charlottetown.

Julius Sumpf leads the Wildcats in scoring with a goal and 4 assists. Sniper Yoan Loshing has 3 goals and 2 helpers. Jacob Steinman has played all 4 games in net so far - 2.25 GAA and .919 save %.

Charlottetown is led by Alexis Michaud with 6 point (3G, 3A) and Matthew Butler (3G, 2A).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $8,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 2pm.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY

Bouncy castles & facepainting for the kids by Par-T-Perfect New Brunswick

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

The 50/50 raffle has a $8,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Item of the Game is the white Wildcats vintage ball cap - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #9 SMITH.

Gabe Smith will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

