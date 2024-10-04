Wildcats Rebound with 5-1 Win in Bathurst
October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats rode the hot goaltending of 1st Star Jacob Steinman in posting their 3rd straight road victory Friday night in Bathurst, defeating the Titan 5-1 at the KC Irving Centre.
Steinman made 31 saves and the Cats penalty killers were exceptional - fending off a 5-minute Titan powerplay in the third period.
Markus Vidicek scored twice - his 2nd & 3rdof the season - to pace the attack with other goals to Alex Mercier (3rd) Etienne Morin (2nd) and first of the season for Gabe Smith.
Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury contributed two assists each. Moncton improves to 3-1-1-0 after five games.
The Cats host the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday Funday at the Avenir Centre, game time is 3pm.
Follow your exciting Wildcats on CHL TV and the Inspire FM Radio network at 105.1 FM Moncton.
Article by Marty Kingston
