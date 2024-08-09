Winning Streak Snapped in Blowout

August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Reno Aces (55-55) scored multiple runs in each of the first six innings, beating the Tacoma Rainiers (62-49) to snap their four-game winning streak by a score of 22-4, Thursday at Greater Nevada Field.

The game started well, as Tacoma scored two runs in the first inning on an RBI double from Luis Urias and a single from Nick Solak. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there, as Reno answered with five runs of their own.

They scored on singles from Pavin Smith and Michael Perez as well as a bases loaded triple from Sergio Alcantara, knocking Emerson Hancock out of the game after recording just two outs.

Reno went on to score in each of the next four innings as well, getting three in the second and third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth. Their scoring was highlighted by doubles from Jorge Barrosa and Kyle Garlick as well as a home run from Smith.

Already up 19-2 after five innings, the Aces kept on adding, getting a two-run double from Perez to go up 21-2. A double from Samad Taylor and a triple from Urias scored two runs for Tacoma in the seventh, but Reno wasn't done.

Perez clubbed another double for his fifth hit, driving in his fifth run of the game against his former team. Austin Pope closed out the final two innings, earning Reno a 22-4 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: 22 runs allowed sets a new single-game high this season for Tacoma, as the previous high was 20 back on June 23 against Las Vegas. Michael Perez, a former Tacoma Rainier, went 5-for-6 with two runs scored, two doubles and five runs batted in for Reno. Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored as the leadoff man tonight. He also stole a base in the first inning, tying the single-season franchise record for the Rainiers.

Tacoma and Reno will play game four of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

