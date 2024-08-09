Sugar Land Doubles-up on El Paso
August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Constellation Field but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-2. The Space Cowboys have won three of the first four games in the series.
Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a double for El Paso and played first base for the second time in his professional career and the first time this season. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 0-for-3 to end his nine-game hitting streak. Space Cowboys shortstop Joel Amaya went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and he drove in three of Sugar Land's four runs.
Sugar Land starter A.J. Blubaugh pitched 6.1 innings to match his career high for longest start and he allowed only one run. The Chihuahuas had a bullpen game, with Lake Bachar starting for the first time since 2022 at Double-A San Antonio.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Space Cowboys 4 Final Score (08/09/2024) (milb.com)
Second Half Team Records: El Paso (14-23), Sugar Land (23-13)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-5, 5.82) vs. Sugar Land RHP Justin Verlander (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2024
- OKC Loses to Express - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Reno Surrenders Four in the First, Fall in 6-3 Defeat to Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Drops Friday Contest to Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Holds on for 7-6 Win Over Oklahoma City - Round Rock Express
- Amaya's Blast the Difference in Win Over El Paso - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Sugar Land Doubles-up on El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- August 9 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Reno Aces - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 9, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Winning Streak Snapped in Blowout - Tacoma Rainiers
- Henry Punches Out 12, Reno Explodes for 22 Runs in Blowout Victory Against Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Jones' Three-Run Walk-off Homer Lifts Isotopes to 5-2 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Sugar Land Doubles-up on El Paso
- El Paso Blanks Sugar Land
- Space Cowboys Double-up on Chihuahuas, 4-2
- Chihuahuas Announce 2025 Home Schedule
- Chihuahuas Edge Space Cowboys, 4-3