Sugar Land Doubles-up on El Paso

August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Constellation Field but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-2. The Space Cowboys have won three of the first four games in the series.

Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a double for El Paso and played first base for the second time in his professional career and the first time this season. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 0-for-3 to end his nine-game hitting streak. Space Cowboys shortstop Joel Amaya went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and he drove in three of Sugar Land's four runs.

Sugar Land starter A.J. Blubaugh pitched 6.1 innings to match his career high for longest start and he allowed only one run. The Chihuahuas had a bullpen game, with Lake Bachar starting for the first time since 2022 at Double-A San Antonio.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Space Cowboys 4 Final Score (08/09/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (14-23), Sugar Land (23-13)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-5, 5.82) vs. Sugar Land RHP Justin Verlander (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

