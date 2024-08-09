Round Rock Holds on for 7-6 Win Over Oklahoma City

August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -The Round Rock Express (17-19 | 54-56) staved off the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-22 | 55-57) on Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for a 7-6 victory. Round Rock has taken the last two games to even the series at two apiece.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (7-1, 3.09) earned the victory after recording 2.1 perfect frames with three strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-5, 6.49) took the loss, allowing one unearned run with a walk and a strikeout in one inning of work. Express RHP Matt Festa was credited with his second save of the season after getting the last two outs in the ninth, both via the strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

After the teams traded zeros for the first three innings, Oklahoma City broke through in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a pair of two out doubles by SS Alex Freeland and 3B Kody Hoese. Freeland scored on Hoese's two-bagger to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Round Rock put up a three-spot in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. LF Kellen Strahm singled home 2B Jax Biggers, who drew a walk and stole a base to put himself in scoring position. 1B Justin Foscue drove in Strahm with a base knock up the middle before RF Sandro Fabian drew a bases loaded walk that scored Foscue.

With the rain coming down in the home half of the fifth, 2B Alan Trejo scored on a triple by CF Drew Avans to cut it to a one-run game. LF Dalton Rushing knotted the game at three with a sacrifice fly that brought home Avans.

Strahm's second RBI of the game came via a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Biggers and put the E-Train back in front 4-3.

Round Rock plated one run in each of the final four innings. In the top of the seventh frame, Biggers delivered a base hit to plate DH Andrew Knapp which extended the Round Rock lead to two runs. The eighth saw the Express add another insurance run as 3B Frainyer Chavez crossed home on a Foscue double to make it 6-3. Foscue added a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, C Diego Cartaya doubled before Trejo and Avans each singled to cut the lead to 7-4. RHP Matt Festa entered and collected a strikeout before a line drive was misplayed in left field for an error. Two runs scored on the play. Festa came back to strikeout DH James Outman to end the game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 1B Justin Foscue recorded a multi-hit and multi-RBI night. He went 2-for-5 with one double, three RBI, one walk and one run scored.

Round Rock RHP Aidan Anderson retired all seven batters he faced and tossed 2.1 perfect innings with three punchouts.

The E-Train earned 10 free passes on Friday night after drawing just seven walks in the first three games of the series. The 10 walks tied a season-high when they walked 10 times on June 30 against El Paso.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for game five of the series on Saturday. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.00) is slated to start against Baseball Club RHP Ben Casparius (2-3, 3.96). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

