Jones' Three-Run Walk-off Homer Lifts Isotopes to 5-2 Triumph

August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes down a run in the bottom of the eighth, Elehuris Montero sent a sac fly to center to tie the game at 2-2. Neither team scored a run in the ninth frame, sending the game to extras. Albuquerque then held Sacramento scoreless in the top of the 10th before Greg Jones belted a three-run walk-off homer to give the Isotopes a 5-2 victory over Sacramento Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The walk-off win is Albuquerque's seventh of the year (last: July 12 vs. Tacoma, Drew Romo three-run homer). It's also the club's second walk-off clout of 2024 and second walk-off in extra innings (other: June 28 vs. Salt Lake, Connor Kaiser two-run double, 11th inning).

-The seven walk-offs in a season are the most for the Isotopes since 2021 (eight).

-The walk-off is also the third all-time against Sacramento (others: July 23, 2008, Dallas McPherson; July 24, 2008, Jai Miller).

-Albuquerque improves to 2-3 in extra innings (last: August 3 at Las Vegas, 12-11 loss). At home, the club moves to 2-0 (other: June 28 vs. Salt Lake, 12-11 win, 11th inning).

-The Isotopes pitching staff held the River Cats to two runs, the seventh time the staff has limited their opponent to two runs or fewer (last: July 4 at El Paso, two runs).

-Albuquerque pitching relented just five hits on the night, tied for the fewest permitted in 2024 (four times; last: June 26 vs. Salt Lake). They also held the River Cats to one extra-base hit (double), tied for the fewest on the year (13 times, three against Sacramento).

-Four Isotopes relievers-Jake Bird, Evan Justice, Seth Halvorsen and Matt Koch-did not permit a hit over 4.2 innings of work.

-Peyton Battenfield tossed 5.2 frames of two-run ball and limited the River Cats to five hits. It's the seventh time an Isotopes starter limited the opposition to two or fewer runs tossing at least 5.2 innings.

-The Isotopes tallied just one extra-base hit, the ninth time the club has been limited to one. It's the first triumph when connecting on just one extra-base hit.

-Tonight's 18-minute delay due to inclement weather in the area is the 12th delay of the season and eighth at home.

-Greg Jones belted his ninth homer of the year and third in his last five games. Tallied three RBI, his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and second three-RBI contest (other: August 3 at Las Vegas).

-Jordan Beck recorded his 15th multi-hit contest of the year and fifth-straight (four two-hit games and one four-hit game). Has never registered five-straight multi-hit games in his career. Has six-game hit streak, hitting .500 (13x26) with two homers and three RBI.

-Elehuris Montero went 1-for-3 with an RBI to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Slashing .434/.510/.783 with three doubles, a triple, eight homers, 21 RBI and 12 walks. It's the sixth-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League.

-Grant Lavigne recorded two singles on the night for his 19th multi-hit game of the year and second in his last five games.

-Drew Romo went 0-for-4, ending his 10-game hitting streak, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Slashed .341/.426/.463 with two doubles, a homer and nine RBI during the stretch.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for four game of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Carson Palmquist while Sacramento is scheduled to start Kai-Wei Teng.

