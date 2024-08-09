Reno Surrenders Four in the First, Fall in 6-3 Defeat to Tacoma

Reno, Nevada. - After allowing four runs in the first inning, the Reno Aces (20-16, 55-56) fell to the Tacoma Rainiers (20-17, 63-49) in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

All of Reno's run production came from the long ball as Pavin Smith got the Aces going with his second home run in as many days, a 453 bomb into right field in the first frame. The Virginia alumnus has been red hot, slashing .444/.483/.741 with two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI in August.

Andrew Knizner, who made his Aces debut, launched his first big fly of the year to drive in Reno's third run of the matchup, a 378-foot solo shot into left field.

Blaze Alexander extended his hitting streak to six games after going 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss. In that span, he has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with four RBI.

The Aces bullpen continued to do their job and hold it down, combining for six innings of one-run ball with seven punchouts and just one walk. Jose Castillo and Kyle Backhus were dominant, each going two frames and striking out multiple batters. Reno's bullpen has been at the top of their game in the second half, registering a PCL best 3.48 ERA since June 25.

Reno will be poised to get back in the win column in Saturday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Pavin Smith: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Andrew Knizner: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

