Henry Punches Out 12, Reno Explodes for 22 Runs in Blowout Victory Against Tacoma

August 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada. - Tommy Henry's 12-strikeout performance and an offensive eruption led the Reno Aces (20-15, 55-55) to a 22-4 blowout win over the Tacoma Rainiers (19-17, 62-49) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno's 22 runs mark a new season-high and the most since May 5, 2017, when they scored 22 against the Salt Lake Bees.

Seven Ace's batters posted multi-hit games, contributing to their 22-hit onslaught.

Henry (W, 6-1) took the win after tossing seven solid frames with a season-high 12 punchouts. The southpaw surrendered two runs in the first inning but then settled in for five scoreless before allowing two more runs in the seventh. With the dominant outing, the lefty now stands in third in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts in the second half with 45.

Despite scoring 22 runs, Reno only hit one home run which came off the bat of Pavin Smith in the fifth inning, his 10 th of the season. The 28-year-old ended his big day with three hits and five RBI, continuing his red-hot month of August, going 11-for-23 (.478) with seven RBI.

Sergio Alcantara sparked the offense with a clutch two-out, three-run triple in the first inning. The switch-hitting infielder went 2-for-3 with four RBI and four runs scored.

Michael Perez turned in his best night as a member of the Aces, collecting five hits in six at-bats including two doubles and a season-high five RBI. In four games with Reno, the backstop has gone 9-for-15 (.600) with three doubles.

Bryson Brigman continued to be a threat, registering a four-hit night with a double and an RBI. The middle infielder extends his hitting streak to five games: 10-for-16 (.625) with one home run and seven RBI while pushing his batting from .303 to .317 over that stretch.

Jorge Barrosa tallied two knocks with a double and two RBI. The Diamondback's #13 overall prospect is starting to heat up at the plate, collecting four knocks with two extra-base hits and three RBI in his past three matchups.

Reno will look to drive this momentum into Friday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Pavin Smith: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Michael Perez: 5-for-6, 2 2B, 5 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Bryson Brigman: 4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

Tommy Henry: (W, 6-1), 7.0 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 12 K

