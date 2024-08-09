OKC Loses to Express

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate, but the Round Rock Express held on to send OKC to a 7-6 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With Round Rock leading, 7-3, Alan Trejo connected on a RBI single in the ninth inning. Later with two outs, Andre Lipcius hit a fly ball to left field, which Round Rock left fielder Kellen Strahm was unable to field cleanly, leading to an error. Two runs scored for Oklahoma City on the play and Lipcius advanced to second base, but OKC was unable to complete the comeback as Matt Festa struck out James Outman to end the game. Oklahoma City (15-22/55-57) had taken the first lead of the night in the fourth inning when Alex Freeland and Kody Hoese hit back-to-back doubles for a 1-0 lead. Round Rock (17-19/54-56) responded with three runs in the fifth inning. OKC tied the score, 3-3, in its next at-bat when Drew Avans hit a RBI triple and Dalton Rushing followed with a sacrifice fly. The Express then scored a run in each of the game's final four innings to take a 7-4 advantage before OKC's late rally.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a second straight game as Round Rock evened the six-game series at 2-2OKC has now lost back-to-back home games for the first time since July 25-26 against TacomaOKC also fell to 13-16 in one-run games this season.

-Drew Avans finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and scored two runs. He has now reached base in 26 of his last 27 games. He hit his eighth triple of the season - tied for second-most in the PCL - but first since June 20 against Albuquerque.

-Kody Hoese hit a RBI double and has now hit safely in five straight games (6x16) and in 10 of his last 11 games with a plate appearance. He has also reached base in a season-best 16 straight games.

-Alex Freeland finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Over his last three games, he is 5-for-12.

-Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored two runs. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-19 with five runs scored.

-Five of OKC's 10 hits Friday went for extra bases, marking the team's highest extra-base hit total since also recording five July 31 in El Paso.

-Oklahoma City allowed seven runs for a second straight game after holding the Express to a total of four runs over the first two games of the series. Overall, OKC has allowed six or more runs in eight of the last 10 games.

-OKC scored six runs Friday, marking the fourth time in the last five games OKC scored at least five runs in a game.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Round Rock continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Salute to Armed Forces Night, presented by Casey's. Current and local military personnel, veterans and their families will be celebrated while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative jerseys and hats. Fans can bid on the team's game-worn jerseys at milbauctions.com through 6 p.m. Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

