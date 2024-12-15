Wings Sweep Norsemen for Early Christmas in the Odde

The Aberdeen Wings took a 5-2 win on night two versus the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center for Early Christmas festivities!

With plenty of action happening in the first period, and the Wings outshooting the Norsemen 11 to 5, there would be no scoring between both teams. Neither team took any penalties as well.

In the second period, it would be Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings who would get the scoring started getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Brady Estabrook. Then, just a minute later and for the second time in four games, Cade Moxham would score a short-handed goal to give the Wings a 2-0 lead. This goal was assisted by Luke Backel and Gavin Reed. At the 5:38 mark, Sam Kartch for the Norsemen would get his chance to score, but Nikolai Tishkevich would respond at the 9:40 mark extending the lead for the Wings. His goal would be assisted by Gustas Zemaitis and Ishan Mittoo. Then, to bring the score closer together, Mason Lebel for St. Cloud would score, leaving the score 3-2 with the Wings in the lead leaving the second period.

Just over three minutes into the third period, Jack McDonough for the Wings would extend the lead even further. After, it would again be a back and forth match with plenty of chances for both teams, but nothing to come out of it. With time winding down on the clock, St. Cloud would pull their goalie. And, it would be Grant Winkler who would send one into the empty net to secure the 5-2 win over the Norsemen, and the weekend sweep, for the Wings!

The Wings were able to play well defensively all night only allowing 16 total shots on goal for the Norsemen all night compared to the Wings 38.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 14 of 16 shots sent his way.

Three stars of the night were Gustas Zemaitis (2 assists), Cade Moxham (1 goal), and Nikolai Tishkevich (1 goal).

The Wings will head to Mason City to take on the North Iowa Bulls one more time before Holiday Break. Once the team returns, they will be back in the Odde Ice Center January 3rd and 4th to take on the Minnesota Mallards.

