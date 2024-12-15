IceRays Sweep Jackalopes in Odessa 6-2

December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-5-2) complete the sweep of the Odessa Jackalopes (10-13-4) on Saturday night at the Ector County Coliseum by a final score of 6-2. Carter Krenke and Pierson Sobush score a pair of goals in the victory as the IceRays are the first team in the South Division with 20 wins and now have more wins than last season heading into Christmas break.

The IceRays got off to a shaky start taking two penalties within 20 seconds of each other putting the Jackalopes on a lengthy 5 on 3 power play early. IceRays Goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov was sharp early and turned three shots aside on the man advantage and Corpus Christi was able to force multiple shots wide and survive 3 minutes of 40 seconds shorthanded. Back to full strength the IceRays went to work, and Will Reardon was able to stuff a rebound home off a shot from Carter Krenke to open the scoring Saturday. Matthew Green would pick up an assist and he would not be done as the trio combined for another goal on the next shift. This time it would be Krenke who snapped a 16-game goal drought to double the IceRays lead.

With a 2-0 lead for Corpus Christ the trio of Green, Reardon and Krenke went to work and turned a turnover into another goal by Krenke who slapped a one-timer home off a pass from Green. Reardon picked up a helper on the goal as each forward factored on all three of their goals. The IceRays would get a chance on the power play moments later, but a costly turnover found the back of their net off the stick of Jordan Larkee for their second shorthanded goal of the weekend. The Jackalopes continued to push to cut into the IceRays lead but Corpus Christi would go back to the power play and this time they would not miss. Off a face off win by Troy Pelton, Sobush walked in and fired a wrist shot past Benjamin Vatis for his 10th goal of the season to make it 4-1. The Jackalopes would respond in the final minute of the period off a face off win and a shot by Marcus Fechko to make it 4-2 heading into the 3rd period.

Corpus Christi was able to keep the frame quiet for the most part, but Bryzgalov was tested multiple times and turned aside a game high 15 shots in the period to keep the Jacks off the board. Bryzgalov made 33 saves in his third straight victory tonight. The IceRays would tack on a couple more in the final 10 minutes, first from Sobush on a sweet pass from Jackson Wade and then Greyson Gerhard delivered the empty netter to complete the IceRays fourth sweep of the season and close out their final series prior to Christmas.

