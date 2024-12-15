Danbury Splits First Weekend in Johnstown Following 3-7 Loss

December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown, PA - The Hat Tricks fell to the Tomahawks following a 7-3 loss on Saturday. Luke Golisano (1G) and Chance Uzzell (2G) would be the only goal-scorers of the night. Johnstown would also end their losing skid in the process.

Danbury had the opening frame under control, taking a two-goal lead within 3:19. Johnstown would answer 3:32 later to unleash a downfall of teddy bears for their teddy bear toss night. Following the first frame, Johnstown would go on to score five straight goals in the second period. Two were on the power-play, which had no success last night for the Tomahawks. Hat Tricks goaltender Tyler Spokane would be taken out following their fourth goal, with Jack Fialkoff coming in net as relief for the rest of the second period. However, Fialkoff would come off the ice only 5:13 into the third period with an apparent injury, leading to Spokane finishing the game. Johnstown would go on to add one more, with Hat Tricks defenseman Chance Uzzell notching his second goal of the night, and third for the team. Danbury would go 0/4 on the man advantage, while going 2/5 on the penalty kill.

The Hat Tricks continue their road trip on Tuesday, December 17 as they take on the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content and more.

