Danbury Splits First Weekend in Johnstown Following 3-7 Loss
December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
Johnstown, PA - The Hat Tricks fell to the Tomahawks following a 7-3 loss on Saturday. Luke Golisano (1G) and Chance Uzzell (2G) would be the only goal-scorers of the night. Johnstown would also end their losing skid in the process.
Danbury had the opening frame under control, taking a two-goal lead within 3:19. Johnstown would answer 3:32 later to unleash a downfall of teddy bears for their teddy bear toss night. Following the first frame, Johnstown would go on to score five straight goals in the second period. Two were on the power-play, which had no success last night for the Tomahawks. Hat Tricks goaltender Tyler Spokane would be taken out following their fourth goal, with Jack Fialkoff coming in net as relief for the rest of the second period. However, Fialkoff would come off the ice only 5:13 into the third period with an apparent injury, leading to Spokane finishing the game. Johnstown would go on to add one more, with Hat Tricks defenseman Chance Uzzell notching his second goal of the night, and third for the team. Danbury would go 0/4 on the man advantage, while going 2/5 on the penalty kill.
The Hat Tricks continue their road trip on Tuesday, December 17 as they take on the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content and more.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024
- Ice Wolves End Weekend with 4-3 Loss to Colorado - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Weekend Recap December 13-14 - Minot Minotauros
- Wings Sweep Norsemen for Early Christmas in the Odde - Aberdeen Wings
- Day Scores Twice as Wranglers Fall 5-3 in El Paso - Amarillo Wranglers
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Succumb to Tomahawks in 7-3 Loss - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Danbury Splits First Weekend in Johnstown Following 3-7 Loss - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- IceRays Sweep Jackalopes in Odessa 6-2 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Ice Wolves Win in Overtime - New Mexico Ice Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Succumb to Tomahawks in 7-3 Loss
- Danbury Splits First Weekend in Johnstown Following 3-7 Loss
- Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Keeps up Win Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Tomahawks
- Weekend Preview Versus Johnstown
- Hat Tricks Topple Mountain Kings in 10-5 Win