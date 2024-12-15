Weekend Recap December 13-14

December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

For the second time this season, the Tauros made the road trip to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to take on the Mallards in a series that marked the second straight weekend that the two teams would meet.

Entering the weekend, the Tauros were looking to remain perfect against the Mallards after notching wins in each of the first four contests between the two squads. The latest of which came last weekend, when the Tauros outscored the Mallards 12-2 through two games.

This weekend proved to be more of the same. The Tauros remained perfect against the Mallards, adding two wins to their record, which extended their winning streak to six games.

Friday night the Tauros started hot netting four goals inside the first 20 minutes of hockey inside the Forest Lake Sports Center.

The first of which came courtesy of Adam Mahler as he beat Mallard netminder Zane Spaniol blocker-side to give the Tauros a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the action. The goal would count for Mahler's ninth of the year while Jesse Juhola & Billy Batten would be credited with the assists.

Nearly two and a half minutes later it was Jack O'Hanisain burying a puck in the back of the net to extend the Tauro lead to a pair as he tied Alex Adams for most goals scored as a Tauro at 42 with the goal.

Later in the period, it would be Murray Marvin-Cordes hammering home a tip-in off a shot from Huebert Clarke to extend the Tauro lead to three within the first half of the first period.

History came 13:58 into the first period as Jack O'Hanisain would heave a one-timer in on net that would find its way past Spaniol to make O'Hanisain the sole Tauro all-time scoring leader with 43 goals in Cream & Cardinal. The goal would account for his ninth marker thus far this year.

The final Tauro goal would come in the second period as Billy Batten netted one following a Mallard goal to restore the Tauro 4-goal advantage. That goal would count as Batten's fourth in two games as he continues to stay red-hot following a hat-trick last weekend inside the Maysa Arena.

Will Mizenko would pick up the win in-net saving 31/32 shots faced as his record moved to 7-1-1 with a 1.877 GAA & a .946 SV% as the Tauros cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Mallards on Friday night.

Saturday night would prove to be more of the same for the Tauros as they once again jumped out to a quick start.

The first goal of the night would come off a laser beam shot from Leon Haggstrom for his first goal of the year to get the Tauros on the board just under two minutes into the first period. The assist on the goal would be credited to Jesse Juhola as he passed former NHL Blackhawk, Pat Maroon, having now 11 straight games with an assist for the 7th most in NAHL history.

Connor Thue would continue a trend of defenseman goals for the Tauros as he cleaned up a loose puck in front of Mallard goaltender Richard Rafaj to give the Tauros a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission on his second of the year.

The second period would prove to be a goal-scoring frenzy as the Tauros found nylon five different times in the frame with goals coming from four different Tauros. Juhola, O'Hanisain, Batten, and Funk were all credited with goals in the period in which two of them belonged to the Long Island University commit Brandon Funk.

With the five goals in the period the Tauros would carry a 7-0 lead into the second intermission.

Minot would tack one more on before the final horn by way of Davin Nichols for his third of the year and the Tauros' eighth of the night.

That would be enough for the Tauros to secure a weekend sweep and to notch their 19th win of the season as their record moves to 19-6-1 on the season.

In the Saturday night shutout win, Tauros' goaltender Lucas Swedin improved his record to 12-5-0 as he now holds a 1.585 GAA & a .946 SV%.

Next up the Tauros will return home to the Maysa Arena to take on the Central Division second-place Austin Bruins on December 20th & 21st.

Friday night, December 20th, will feature Christmas with the Tauros while Saturday, December 21st, will be Star Wars night. Also this weekend the Tauros will be unveiling new 'Magic City' alternate jerseys on the ice.

Tickets for this weekend's series can be purchased at the Tauros' online ticketing portal or at the box office. Puck drop for both nights is slated for 7:35 PM.

For those who cannot attend, both games will be streamed live on NATV with the free audio broadcast available on the Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

