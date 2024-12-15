Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Succumb to Tomahawks in 7-3 Loss

December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Johnstown, PA - A rough go on their second tilt with Johnstown puts the Hat Tricks at a 3-1 start to December. Despite defenseman Chance Uzzell getting two goals and Luke Golisano grabbing one himself, Danbury could not find a rhythm throughout the 60 minutes.

Special Teams Blindsided

The Hat Tricks went 0/4 on the night with Johnstown. Having some great chances throughout each go-round on the man advantage. Yet, the Tomahawks were suffocating on each attempt to force a turnover that would lead to a clear. The penalty kill unit also had a tough time with Johnstown, going 3/6 on the man disadvantage. It seemed as if the Tomahawks knew when and where to shoot at the right time on their three successful conversions.

Bad Habits Return

Quite a few goals and chances for Johnstown all came down to simple turnovers the Hat Tricks would make. Whether it be losing control of the puck their own zone with two defenders on them, or passing to places where they don't know who it's being occupied by, it would all come down to being easily preventable.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks continue their road trip with a stop in New Jersey on Tuesday night to face off against the Titans. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV an follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

Patrick Frenette

