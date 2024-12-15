Ice Wolves End Weekend with 4-3 Loss to Colorado

December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves dropped the weekend finale to the Colorado Grit 4-3 Sunday, Dec. 15. Damon Bickler would secure the teddy bear toss goal 2:30 into the first period and give the Ice Wolves the 1-0 lead. George Poirier would tie the game up just before the halfway mark of the period for the Grit. Lucca Ori would put home a rebound with just over one minute left in the first period for a 2-1 lead for the Grit. Sean Gibbons would tie the game early into the third period from a deflection. The Girt would recapture the lead on Lucca Ori's second goal of the game 8:44 into the second period. One minute later Nayan Pai would find the equalizer going into the third period. George Poirier would find the game winning goal on the five on three man advantage and secure the 4-3 victory.

The Ice Wolves will take on the Lonestar Brahmas Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

