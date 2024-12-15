Ice Wolves Win in Overtime
December 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves jumped back into the win column with a 4-3 OT victory against the Colorado Grit Saturday, Dec. 14. The Ice Wolves jumped on the board 6:02 into the game when Max Matthews scored his second goal of the season. Andy Earl would score a powerplay to double the Ice Wolves lead after the first period. The Grit would come storming back in the second period as Sheldon Rioux would score his fourth goal of the season 3:58 into the period. Landon West would score as well to tie the game at two after two. The third period saw Bryce Johnson score in his return to the lineup after missing two games to give the Ice Wolves the lead 3-2. Sheldon Rioux would respond 57 seconds later with his second of the game and we would head to overtime. A back and forth overtime period saw multiple chances by both teams, in the end it was Herman Åsberg scoring the game winning goal to send the fans home happy.
Both teams will play again Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:00pm MT for the rubber match.
