Wings Snap Scoring Drought Friday Night for Win over the Bismarck Bobcats

February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings are hosting the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center. And after a week of focusing on momentum, positive mindsets, and finding the back of the net, the Wings were able to prove that they could beat defenders and make good passing plays on Friday night to come out to a 5-3 win over the Central Division best Bismarck Bobcats.

The Wings would start the period with good speed and push. Both teams would seem to go back and forth, and the Wings would even have to go on the Penalty Kill within the first four minutes of the game. The Wings would be able to be strong defensively, and the Bobcats would not be able to score during their first Power Play. In return, the Wings would then go on the Power Play, and right at the 9:00 mark, Gavin Reed would score, getting assists from Leonid Bulgakov and Sebastian Lillsund. There would be a couple more penalties for both teams, but they would both be killed off and the score would be 1-0 in favor of the Wings heading into the second period of the night.

There would be a little less penalty action to be seen in the second period, but there would be more scoring to be seen. It would be Aberdeen's Cooper Anderson to get the scoring started. Assists for this goal would come from Jack McDonough and Charlie Burchfield. The Wings would go on the Penalty Kill shortly after, but the Bobcats would not find any success off of their Power Play. After a few minutes of back-and-forth play, Bismarck's Louie Kamienski would score at the 15:05 mark, leaving the score 2-1 still in favor of the Wings heading into the final period of the night.

To start the third, the Wings would start off on the Kill, but this time the Bobcats would be able to find the back of the net. This time, the goal scorer would be Tommy Cronin. In response, Cade Moxham would score just 20 seconds later. This goal would be assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Nick Comfort. Shortly after, Leonid Bulgakov would respond again for the Wings, getting a nice pass from Gustas Zemaitis. With time winding down on the clock, the Bobcats would pull their goaltender in an attempt to send the game to overtime. With their extra attacker on, they would be able to score, this goal coming from Alexandr Kim. In response, the Wings were able to steal the puck back and take it down the ice. Cade Moxham would get his second goal of the night off of a great passing play from Ryder Many Grey Horses and Jibber Kuhl.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 19 of 22 shots sent his way.

Three stars of the night were Gavin Reed (1 goal), Leonid Bulgakov (1 goal, 1 assist), and Cade Moxham (2 goals).

The Aberdeen Wings will again be hosting the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center Saturday Night for First Responders Night!

