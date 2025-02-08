Hat Tricks Come Out Victorious Following Tumultuous Contest Versus Elmira

February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Elmira, NY - The Hat Tricks have taken the inaugural season series against the Elmira Aviators, following a 5-4 win. Efforts from Niko Tournas (x2), Max Pendy, Alexis Billequey, and David Utkin propelled the momentum throughout 60 minutes. This series also marks the first and final time that Danbury travels to Elmira.

Saturday night started with a lot of physicality in the opening frame. As 12 penalty minutes would be assessed before Niko Tournas found the back of the net on our first power play of the night to put us up 1-0 heading into the second frame. Danbury would get off to a strong start in the second frame, as Alexis Billequey would score on his former team to make it 2-0 Danbury, just 4:38 in. Elmira would find their groove quickly, scoring four straight goals after Billequey's goal to take a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame of action. Rookie forward Max Pendy would get his first NAHL goal just 2:59 into the final frame to get Danbury back within one of Elmira. Danbury's next two goals from Niko Tournas and David Utkin would be scored only 18 seconds apart and ultimately give the Hat Tricks a 5-4 comeback win over the Aviators.

The Hat Tricks finish their seven-game road trip next week as they head up to Lewiston, ME for their final series against the Nordiques this season. You can stream the action live on NATV at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. Follow us on social media for gameday updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.