Ice Wolves Stop Jackalopes, 5-3
February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-3 Saturday, Feb. 8. The Jackalopes would get on the board first on the powerplay. Ethan Hull would find the response on a one-time shot after an Andy Earl pass and the game would be tied after the first. In the second period Nayan Pai would put one home to give the Ice Wolves their first lead of the game. Liam Waugh would follow that up with a goal of his own to double the Ice Wolves lead through two periods 3-1. Toivo Laaksonen would score on the power play in the third period. Jake Kasay would add one more for goals in back-to-back games for him for a 5-1 lead. The Jackalopes would add two goals late in the game and the Ice Wolves emerged victorious 5-3.
The Ice Wolves will be back in action Friday, Feb. 14 on the road against the Colorado Grit at 7:05pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV by selecting away audio.
