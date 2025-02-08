Bugs Squander Early Chances and Drop Hard Fought OT Battle to Rival Brahmas

The Shreveport Mudbugs (28-15-3) squandered some early chances to lengthen their early lead and dropped a 2-1 decision in OT to the Lone Star Brahmas at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

SHV struck first blood at 2:06 of the opening period as Charlie Fink fired home the rebound in front for his first goal as a Bug to give the home team the early 1-0 edge. Aidan Puley and David Ehrhard earned the helpers on the game's first goal. SOG were tied 11-11 after one.

After a scoreless second period, the Brahmas evened the score just 53 seconds into the third as Tyler Gnetz shot in his sixth tally of the year through traffic to tie the game up, 1-1.

The game would stay tied 1-1 going into OT for a second straight, but at the 3:00 mark it was Saxton Tess who slipped in his 13th goal of the campaign from the short side to lift the Brahmas to a 2-1 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will take on the Brahmas for another two-game series next weekend at the Nytex Sports Centre. Game one is next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

