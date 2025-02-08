Weekend Recap February 7-8

February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







For the second weekend in a row, the Tauros found themselves on the road looking to add to an already impressive and historic win streak as they traveled to Mason City, Iowa for the final time this season.

Entering the weekend the Tauros had tied a franchise record for the longest win-streak in franchise history at nine games with a streak that dated back to early January with a win in the last series that featured the Tauros and Bulls.

Jack O'Hanisain also came into the weekend with the opportunity to make history himself as he was tied with Trevor Stachowiak for most points as a Tauro all-time prior to the weekend set.

Friday night's game required a comeback for Minot as they faced an early 1-0 deficit just under halfway through the first period as Bulls' forward Jack Seaverson found nylon beating Tauro netminder Lukas Swedin blocker side on an assist that came from the goal line courtesy of Cole Wirun.

That goal would mark the third straight game that the Tauros would surrender the first goal of the game but it wasn't long until Minot would answer.

The game-tying goal would be historic as it came off the stick of Jack O'Hanisain catapulting him ahead of Trevor Stachowiak for most points all-time as a Tauro as the Minot drew even with North Iowa at aces with 6:42 to play in the period.

The Tauros would add another before the period was over, this time from Braeden Jockims. Jockims would net his second goal as a Tauro hammering home a loose puck in front of the Bulls net that came off a rebound from a shot by Noah Gibbs.

Minot would take the 2-1 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot by the home team 13-8 through the first 20 minutes of action on the ice.

The second stanza would commence with Jockims notching his second goal of the night just over five minutes into the period.

The goal would come on a shot that was tipped in past Bulls' goalie Kyle Ozgun after initially being saved in the crease on a shot from Mahler from the far side half-boards. The assists on the goal would be credited to Adam Mahler and Noah Gibbs for their 23rd and 13th helpers on the season.

The Bulls would get one back prior to the period's end to cut the Tauros lead back down to one on a goal from Noah Diemer on his third of the season.

After a scoreless first eight minutes of the third period, it was Jesse Juhola sending one into the back of the net to double the Tauros' lead making it 4-2. The goal for Juhola would be his second in three games for the Tauros including in last Friday's win against Watertown.

Middendorf would tack on two goals in the final five minutes to give the Tauros a commanding four-goal win, 6-2, as he remained hot scoring 13 goals in 12 games in the Cream & Cardinal.

Lukas Swedin would pick up another win in net for his 23rd victory on the season as his record improved to 23-7-0 padding away 30 of 32 shots faced.

Saturday night would prove to be a quicker start for the Tauros as they would strike first on a goal from Jack O'Hanisain that was fired in from the far-side circle past Bulls goaltender Jack Hirshorn with 5:17 to play in the first period.

That lead would hold up until the first horn sounded signaling the end of the period as the Tauros would once again carry a lead into the first intermission. The goal from O'Hanisain would be enough to turn the momentum in favor of Minot despite being outshot 15-12 in the first period.

The second period would bring more scoring for the Tauros as defenseman Adam Mahler found nylon in what was his 150th game as he snagged his 12th marker on the season. The goal for Mahler would be his first since January 4th.

That lead would stand through 40 minutes in Mason City Arena as the Bulls outshot the Tauros 23-20 through the first two periods.

Mahler's goal would prove to be the difference maker as neither squad would score in the final period of play. The Tauros were outshot by the Bulls 32-31 in the win as Saturday marked their final game of the season in Mason City.

Will Mizenko picked up the win on Saturday night saving 31 of 32 shots faced as his record improved to 8-2-1 on the season as he made his first start in over a month.

The Tauros' 2-1 victory over the Bulls on Saturday night marked their 11th win in a row as they now trail Bismarck by only three points for the top spot in the division. The Tauros and Bobcats will square off next weekend in a home-and-home series with the Friday night Valentine's Day game taking place on the Pepsi Rink followed by Saturday night game at the VFW in Bismarck.

As always both games can be broadcasted live on NATV with a free live audio broadcast available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

Tickets for the Friday night game and all Tauros' home games are available on the Tauros' online ticketing site.

Puck drop for Friday night is scheduled for 7:35 PM and Saturday night in Bismarck at 7:15 PM.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.