Maryland Strikes Thrice In 3-2 Win Over Johnstown

February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a frustrating 5-3 loss to Johnstown on Friday night, the Maryland Black Bears took the ice in a rematch with the Tomahawks looking to end the weekend on a high note before heading on the road for three straight weekends. The Black Bears were able to do just that in a gritty, physical affair that saw Maryland win the hockey game 3-2.

The scoring didn't start until the second period when Maryland forward Tanner Duncan was parked in front of the net and redirected a pass from defenseman Sam Osei past the left skate of Johnstown defenseman Zack Ferris for a 1-0 lead. The Black Bears kept the pressure on throughout the period with strong offensive shifts and generating chances. Eventually, Maryland capitalized on a turnover when forward Travis Bryson got the puck in the slot and slid the puck to his right to the near circle, where forward Luke Janus one-timed the puck into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. 35 seconds later, Bryson got his first goal as a Black Bear, burying a pass from forward Sebastian Speck under the glove of Ferris and in for a 3-0 lead. Johnstown responded with half a second to go in the second period when defenseman Jacob Ingstrup snapped a shot from the point, through a screen and under the blocker of Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes to cut the lead to 3-1.

In the third period, the Tomahawks were able to cut the deficit to one when forward Adam Ondris scored on a one-time slap shot from the top of the far circle to make the score 3-2 Maryland. Despite a strong push, the Black Bears were able to hold off Johnstown with strong defense and big saves from Denes, who totaled 18 saves in Maryland's 3-2 win over Johnstown.

The Black Bears hit the road for the next three weekends, with series on February 14th and 15th against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, February 21st and 22nd against the Elmira Aviators, and February 28th and March 1st against the Maine Nordiques. Maryland returns home on Friday, March 7th, for a two-game series against the Danbury Hat Tricks. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.