Tomahawks Battle To The End But Fall Short Against Black Bears

February 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks fell to the Maryland Black Bears by a final score of, 2-3 on Saturday night.

It was a quiet yet eventful first period between these longtime East Division rivals. The Tomahawks aimed to maintain their momentum, while Maryland looked to solidify their position atop the NAHL East Division standings. The period was marked by physical play, with Zack Ferris delivering another masterclass performance in net, stopping all 11 shots from the Black Bears. The two teams remained scoreless after the opening frame.

The second period took a dramatic turn as the Maryland Black Bears found their offensive stride, scoring three unanswered goals to take control of the game. Just when it seemed the Tomahawks would head into the third period scoreless, Jacob Ingstrup found the back of the net with only one second remaining, recording his first goal as a Tomahawk. Assists on the play came from Lukas Klemm and Markas Sameness, providing a much-needed spark for Johnstown. Ingstrup's timely goal kept the Tomahawks within striking distance, heading into the final period trailing the Black Bears 3-1.

With crucial points on the line, as the NAHL season enters its homestretch, the Johnstown Tomahawks battled against the Maryland Black Bears in a high-intensity matchup. Trailing by two in the second period, Adam Ondris seized the moment during a Tomahawks power-play opportunity, finding the back of the net with precision. His goal, assisted by Dylan Shane and Lukas Klemm, gave the Hawks a much-needed boost and brought them within one.

The game grew increasingly physical as both teams fought for every inch of ice, with tempers flaring and momentum shifting back and forth. Despite generating several quality scoring chances and applying pressure in the final minutes, the Tomahawks couldn't find the equalizer. In the end, their hard-fought effort came up just short, as they fell 3-2 to the Black Bears

Get ready, Tomahawks fans! Your Johnstown Tomahawks are back at 1ST SUMMIT Arena next weekend to host the Philadelphia Rebels. The action kicks off Friday at 7:30 PM with Heart Health Night, followed by Hockey Heritage Night on Saturday at 7 PM, where we'll honor the legendary Johnstown Jets with special edition jerseys. Grab your tickets now at www.johnstowntomahawks.com. Can't make it to the arena? Catch all the excitement on our award-winning broadcast via NATV at nahltv.com. Stay connected with your Tomahawks-follow us on social media @tomahawkshockey for the latest updates!

