Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Jayton Frederick

December 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Jayton Frederick!

Frederick, from Mankato, MN, is a 5'8 170 lbs left-shot forward that currently plays with the Omaha Mastery U18. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 12 games scoring 5 goals, 2 assists for 7 total points.

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut explains "Very excited to announce the tender signing of Jayton Frederick from the Omaha Mastery U18 Team for next season. Jayton is a 200 foot player that plays with a ton of sand paper and grit with an offensive touch which caught my eye at the NAPHL Showcase in September, and again this past week in Blaine. Jayton is a tremendous young man, and plays to our identity. We are excited to watch him the rest of this season with the Mastery. Happy to welcome Jayton and his family to our Wings Family."

