Offense Shines as Wranglers Handle Grit 6-3 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

December 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Colorado Grit 6-3 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. It was a night to remember as Sal Cerrato scored the opening goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Amarillo.

After defeating Colorado 3-1 on Friday night, the Wranglers looked to complete the weekend sweep of the Grit as the playoff race heats up. Coming off of a stellar performance where he stopped 38/39 on Friday, Charlie Zolin got the start between the pipes for the Wranglers. Colorado turned to Pete Sterling in net as the Grit looked to get back to .500 with a win.

With fans eager to throw their Teddy Bears on the ice on Teddy Bear Toss Night, they didn't have to wait very long as just 28 seconds into the game Sal Cerrato scored his 9th goal of the season to put the Wranglers up 1-0 early. Cerrato's goal was assisted by Carl Jacobson and Alexander Aleslov and caused a lengthy delay as the ice crew picked up all the teddy bears and stuffed animals. Unfazed by the early goal, Colorado tied it up on a rush to the Wranglers end, as Luc Bydal found Lucca Ori for the score 4:38 into the period. The Wranglers were not rattled by Colorado's swift response, as Corson Maguire got the lead back to make it 2-1 Amarillo just 1:15 after Ori tied the game. Maguire's 11th goal the year was assisted by Jacobson and Aleslov to give the two Swedish forwards a multi-point night. The Grit did tie the game again before the period's end, with Nick Noble scoring on the power play off of a rebound to make it 2-2 with 7:38 left in the opening frame. Through 20 minutes of play, the Grit led the shot count 15-12.

The Grit took their first lead of the night and the weekend 1:12 into the second period with Ori's second goal of the night. Ori moved from end to end and went with a backhand shot for the score. The lead did not last long for Colorado, as Jacob Miller punched in his 4th goal of the season a little over two minutes after the Grit's third goal to tie the game at 3-3. Miller's goal was assisted by Noah Wood and Daniel Rassega 3:20 into the middle frame. Amarillo outshot Colorado 14 to 6 in the second period.

Amarillo held Colorado to just 4 shots on goal in the third period and continued to pour on the offense in search of the weekend sweep. Trace Day scored the go-ahead goal three minutes into the final frame by tipping in a pass to the slot from Andrew Morton for his 12th goal of the season. Morley Phillips assisted on the goal as well. Day's goal put the Wranglers ahead and made him the team's leader in goals on the season - but only for a brief moment - because Corson Maguire fired in an empty net goal with 1:46 left on the clock to give the Wranglers a 5-3 lead and tie himself with Day with 12 goals on the season. Morley Phillips put in another empty netter for the Wranglers as they earned the victory with a 6-3 final score. Charlie Zolin stopped 22/25 shots in his 9th win of the season as the Wranglers held the Grit to just 10 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes of play. Corson Maguire recorded his first multi-goal game. Carl Jacobson finished the night with three assists marking his first three-point game. Aleslov (2a), Morton (2a), and Phillips (1g, 1a) each recorded a multi-point game as well.

