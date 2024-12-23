Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Brooks Skogland
December 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release
The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Brooks Skogland!
Skogland, from Omaha, NE, is a 6'1 187 lbs left-shot defenseman that currently plays with the Omaha Mastery U18. So far this season, he has appeared in 10 games scoring 4 assists for 4 total points.
Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings, Eric Hirschhaut, explains "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of defenseman Brooks Skogland from the Omaha Mastery U18 Team for next season. Brooks is a smooth-skating defenseman that plays with a lot of physicality and has a very good skillset which helps him contribute offensively. Brooks caught my eye at the NAPHL Showcase in September during our Blaine Showcase, and again this past week in Blaine. We are excited to watch him and current teammate and recent tender Jayton Frederick the rest of this season with the Mastery. We are happy to welcome Brooks and his family to our Aberdeen Wings family."
