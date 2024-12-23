Power Play Paves the Way for Wranglers 3-1 Victory over Grit

December 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Colorado Grit 3-1 on Friday night. Amarillo went 2/3 on the power play, matching a season high for most PPG in a single game.

Coming off of a five game road trip, the Wranglers returned home to host the Colorado Grit in the first game of a two game set. The Wranglers last met Colorado at the beginning of their road trip where they split in Greeley at the end of November. Amarillo started goaltender Charlie Zolin between the pipes while Colorado went with Jack Erickson.

In the early stages of the first period the Wranglers went to the power play. Amarillo's power play had been red hot as of late with the Wranglers scoring PPG's in each of their last three games. The Wranglers extended that streak 6:37 into the first period as Carl Jacobson scored his 4th goal of the season from Sal Cerrato and Trace Day to go up 1-0. Through one period of play the Wranglers led 1-0 while the Grit led the shot count 12-8.

Special teams continued to be a main storyline as the game continued with both teams converting on the power play in the second period. First it was Amarillo's Trace Day scoring his 11th goal of the season from Cerrato and Jacobson making it a 2-0 Wranglers lead. With the goal, Jacobson, Cerrato, and Day all recorded a multi-point game. Colorado's Lucas Mann responded on the man-advantage 6:37 into the period to cut into the Wranglers' lead at 2-1. Through two periods the Wranglers led by one, with every goal in the game being scored on the power play.

With both teams knowing that the next goal in the game would be a critical one, both sides furiously tried to get the next one at the top of the third period. Amarillo won that battle, as Morley Phillips redirected a Will Welburn shot for his 4th goal of the season putting the Wranglers ahead by two again at 3-1. Colorado pushed hard to try and rally back, but Charlie Zolin stood on his head and made big saves when needed, as the Wranglers were able to close out the Grit and get the victory. Zolin stopped 38/39 shots in what was his 8th win of the season, and Day, Cerrato, and Jacobson all recorded a multi-point game. Amarillo's power play remains red hot going 2/3, scoring a power play goal in each of their last 4 games.

