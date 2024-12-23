Warriors Snap Losing Streak, Split Series in Shreveport as December Roadtrips Continue

The Oklahoma Warriors bounced back after dropping the first of two against Shreveport in a convincing 4-2 victory on Saturday night. Here is a recap of the series:

FRIDAY: Coming into Friday night, Oklahoma had won the previous 3 matchups vs Shreveport this season, all of which were played back in OKC. The season series record between the two groups was 3-2 Oklahoma. Friday night unfortunately, was just not the Warriors night. Shreveport would jump out to a 2-0 lead early in the 1st before Travis Bryson would get one back for Oklahoma, his 14th goal of the season. However, Shreveport would add another just a couple minutes later to make the score 3-1 after the first 20 minutes. A back and forth 2nd period saw 4 goals again from both teams, this time, a split 2-2. Caiden Mech scored his 3rd goal as a Warrior off a beautiful tip in front of the net, and Louie Kamienski would score his 13th of the season off a truly last second rush as he buried a shot with 2.5 ticks left on the clock. Heading into the 3rd, the score was 5-3. Shreveport would tally a couple more before the final horn, making the final score 7-3 Friday night. OKL POINTS: Travis Bryson - 1, Sebastian Speck - 2, Louie Kamienski - 2, Caiden Mech - 1, Ollie Chessler - 1, Ethan Gonyeau - 1.

SATURDAY: Having lost now 4 in a row, Saturday night's game was an important one to say the least and the Warriors looked as if they knew it too. From the very first whistle, Oklahoma dominated on both ends of the ice, using physicality, tremendous effort, and excellent teamwork to create success on the ice. Game 2 started out quick on the scoresheet as well for Oklahoma, as Sebastian Speck stole the puck from a Mudbug, gave it to Louie Kamienski racing up the right side of the ice who, on a 2-1, flipped it over to Travis Bryson who smashed home the opening goal. It was Travis' 15th goal of the season and 2nd this series. That top line wasn't close to finished though as Sebastian Speck would take a fantastic long-range pass from Trent Burlison and snipe the top corner of the net to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead through the first 20. That goal was Speck's 11th of the season and Trent Burlison's 14th assist of the year. After a relatively quiet 17 minutes of the 2nd, Shreveport scored on a controversial no-call for goalie interference bringing the score to 2-1 at the end of 2. From that moment though, Oklahoma would not look back. With an absolutely tremendous performance in-between the pipes from Billy Stuski keeping the Mudbugs at bay, Louie Kamienski would give Oklahoma a 2 goal lead just under halfway through the 3rd. Once again, it was the top line for Oklahoma creating opportunities as Kamienski scored while Bryson and Speck picked up the apples. That goal was Louie's 14th goal of the season. Add on an empty netter from Trent Burlison and a buzzer beater goal for Shreveport in the dying moments, the final score finished at 4-2 Oklahoma. Billy Stuski had one of, if not his best, performances of the year, stopping 30 Shreveport shots en route to his 4th win this season. OKL Points: Sebastian Speck (3), Travis Bryson (2), Louie Kamienski (2), Trent Burlison (2), Caiden Mech (1), Gleb Ushakov (1), Ollie Chessler (1). Billy Stuski - W, 30/32 SVS, .938 %.

With the victory, Oklahoma snaps a 4-game losing streak, and an 8 game road losing streak. Additionally, the top line for Oklahoma combined for 12 points over the 2 games this past weekend. Sebastian Speck led the team with 5, (1G and 4 Assists), Louie Kamienski with 4, (2G and 2 Assists), and Travis Bryson with 3, (2G, and 1 Assist). Oklahoma continues their December road trip this week with their one and only trip to Colorado to take on the Grit. Puck Drop is at 8:05 CT, 7:05 MT. All games will be live-streamed on NATV. Make sure to pay attention to our social media accounts for Watch Party information!

