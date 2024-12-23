Celebrate New Year's Eve at the New Mexico Ice Wolves Game and Join the Family Friendly Party with the Players After Game

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced a celebration filled family friendly fun night with the NAHL team to celebrate the New Year including chances to win 2025 New Year themed game-worn jerseys. Following the December 31 home game, the New Mexico Ice Wolves invite all fans to stay for a family friendly New Year's Eve party at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. Fans can join the team on the ice to skate and get pictures with the players while watching the ball drop at 10pm MT. The New Year celebration highlights the team's two-game homestand against South Division rival El Paso Rhinos on Monday and Tuesday, December 30-31, 2024 with both games starting at 6:30pm MT.

After the New Year's Eve game there will be a drawing for a team autographed 2025 New Year themed jersey and another autographed jersey will be the main prize for chuck-a-puck in the second intermission. There will also be photo and autograph opportunities with all players and fun music for the whole family to enjoy.

Fans can bid on the game worn special 2025 New Year jerseys during both games via an in-person silent auction at Outpost Ice Arenas. Starting bids for the game-worn jerseys will be $125 with a buy-it-now option for $250.

Single game tickets start at $27.50 for reserved stadium chair seats and $15 for bleacher seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com. The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

