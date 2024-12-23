Warriors Sign New Tender Erick Bachtle

December 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have tendered a second player since signings began. Erick Bachtle, from Shawnee, Kansas signed his tender agreement over the past weekend. Bachtle is an '06 Forward that currently plays for Carshield AAA 18U, he also has NA3 experience from last year when he was with the Oregon Tradesmen. Coach Weossner had this to say about what Bachtle brings to the table for Oklahoma, "Eric is a competitive 200 ft player. He has some junior experience, and he has shown the ability to produce in junior hockey. We feel that he has some tangibles that can translate into our league. We are excited to have Eric be apart of the Warriors organization."

Welcome to Oklahoma Erick!

