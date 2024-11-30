Wings Hold Tight Game vs. Bismarck, But Eventually Fall in Third Period

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Bismarck Bobcats for the first time of the regular season, and held a very tight match-up with the top team in the league. The game would look to go into overtime until late in the third period when the Bobcats would score, and get another empty net goal to secure their win.

It would be Grant Winkler for the Wings to start the scoring at the 5:18 mark getting assists from Sebastian Lillsund and Brady Estabrook. Then, just two minutes later, Ian Engel for the Bobcats would even the score. Just two minutes after that Jakub Kopecky for Bismarck would get his chance, and Bismarck would get their first lead of the game. But, Jack McDonough for the Wings would tie the game getting his second goal of the season getting assists from Ryan Flaherty and Grant Winkler. Then, before the period would be over, Leonid Bulgakov would score, getting help from Nick Comfort and Elvis Laskovs. The Wings would have the lead heading into the second period at 3-2. We pulled Grant Winkler for an on-ice interview giving him a chance to talk about his first goal of the season, and asking him about the week of preparation when having three games in four days and taking on the top team in the division. He responded by saying that the preparation is similar to any other week besides having a game on Wednesday, however, having that midweek game definitely helped to better prepare them for the weekend games that they were going to have.

During the second period, the only scoring that would happen would be for Bismark when Chase Reid would find the back of the net. This would lead to a tie game of 3-3 heading into the third period.

Although both teams had good scoring chances, it wouldn't be until the 13:19 mark of the third when Bismarck's Matthew Rafalski would score, giving them their second lead of the game. With two minutes left in the game, the Wings would pull their goalie in an attempt to tie the game, but Drew Roelofs would fire at the empty net and the game would end with a score of 5-3 in favor of the Bobcats.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 25 of 29 shots sent his way.

The Wings were able to outshoot the Bobcats 36 to 30 all game.

Three stars of the game were Jack McDonough (1 goal), Leonid Bulgakov (1 goal), and Grant Winkler (1 goal, 1 assist).

