Bruins Close Out November With 4-1 Win Over Norsemen

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







St. CLOUD, MINN - The month of November ended on a high note for the Austin Bruins (16-5-1-2) with a 4-1 victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen (12-7-1-2). The Bruins close out November with a record of 8-0-1-2 during the month, winning seven of their last eight.

After the shootout loss Friday night to the Minnesota Mallards, the Bruins were on the hunt for a win the last day of November. The Black and Gold started strong in the first period, with Ludvig Mellgren recording his first goal of his career with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play. Just under five minutes later, EJ Paddington forced an offensive zone turnover and fed a pass to Alex Laurenza for the second goal of the contest.

Laurenza finished the night with two points, making him the first NAHL skater this season to hit 40 points on the year. Laurenza finishes the month of November with an impressive 11-11-22 performance during the month including seven multi point performances.

Evan Malkhassian would provide some insurance during the second period with a late period goal to make it 3-0 Bruins. The former Minnesota Mallard turned Norsemen Mason Lebel would put St. Cloud on the board in the first two minutes of the final frame for what would be the lone goal for the Norsemen. An empty net goal from Nathan Williams would solidify the victory for Austin.

Jack Solomon fought hard for his 12th win of the season, stopping 25 of 26 shots faced. The UMass-Lowell commit finished the month of November with a 7-0-1-1 record, averaging 23.2 saves over his nine appearances.

The Bruins 14-game point streak remains intact as they kickoff December with a two-game home and home series against St. Cloud on December 6th and 7th. Tickets for December 6th's Hockey for Her home game can be purchased by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

