Johntown Defeats Maryland 4-1

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After Maryland took down Johnstown 4-1 on Friday night, they took the ice Saturday looking to complete the sweep against the Tomahawks. Johnstown had other ideas, however, taking down the Black Bears 4-1.

The Tomahawks started the scoring in the first period with a breakaway goal from forward Ryan Flaherty, who shot the puck top right corner to make it 1-0. Johnstown doubled its lead 16 seconds into the second period with a power play goal from forward Tate Pecknold in the slot for a 2-0 lead. Maryland responded with a goal from forward Luke Janus, who buried the rebound off a shot from forward Isac Nielsen in the slot into an empty net past Johnstown goaltender Nicholas Avakyan to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, with 13 seconds left in the second period, Tomahawks' forward Hank Reed got a shorthanded chance when he stole the puck and went in on a two-on-one opportunity. Reed's shot was initially stopped by Maryland goaltender Benji Motew, but the rebound trickled behind him into the crease where it was buried by forward Nick Jarmain to make it 3-1. Johnstown concluded the scoring with another power play goal from Pecknold to make the final score 4-1.

Maryland takes the ice once again on Friday, December 6th, and Saturday, December 7th against the Northeast Generals with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.